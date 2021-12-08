iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Gap Up to $426.33

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $426.33, but opened at $440.81. iShares North American Tech ETF shares last traded at $440.81, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $427.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $71,000.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

