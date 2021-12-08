iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.78. 22,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.39. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.