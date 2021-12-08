iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,824 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.50 and a 1 year high of $167.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

