iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,958,672. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.05 and its 200 day moving average is $225.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.08 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

