iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775,720 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 373,385 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $224.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $187.08 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.