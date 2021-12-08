iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,431 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,958,672. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $187.08 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.