iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,968,000 after purchasing an additional 163,875 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,228 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,015,000 after purchasing an additional 138,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.80 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.