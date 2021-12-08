iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 303.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,871 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,292,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.55 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

