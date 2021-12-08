iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.58. 5,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,405. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $92.95 and a 52-week high of $124.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.72 and its 200-day moving average is $118.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.032 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.