iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.89% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDRV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 723.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $57.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40.

