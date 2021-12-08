iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.23. 101,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,307. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.70. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.62 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

