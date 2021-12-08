iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Global Retirement Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $83,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $469.51. 399,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379,957. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $363.38 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

