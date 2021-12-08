iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $111,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $470.41. 152,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379,957. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $363.38 and a 1-year high of $475.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $456.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

