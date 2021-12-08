iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 105,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $470.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,957. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $363.38 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $456.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

