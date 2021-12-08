iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Cut by Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,800 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 34.1% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $133,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $470.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $456.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $363.38 and a 1-year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

