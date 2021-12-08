iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,578. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.00. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

