iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 14,095.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,936 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 546.1% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 80.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 49,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $2,538,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.