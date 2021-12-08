iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,683. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.23 and a 200 day moving average of $103.67.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

