iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $114.70. 44,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,927. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.85. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

