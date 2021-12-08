iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) is Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 868.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 1.9% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 501.0% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

