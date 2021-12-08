iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Trading Up 27%

iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN) shares were up 27% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05.

About iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN)

iSign Solutions, Inc is a software company. It provides digital transaction management software, enabling companies to achieve a paperless and secure workflow through electronic business processes by providing electronic signature technologies, such as handwritten, biometric, click-to-sign, signature verification, cryptography, and the use of audit trails in order to show the signer’s intent.

