IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Trading 5.5% Higher

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.83 and last traded at C$4.78. 157,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 196,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.53.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$7.10 target price on IsoEnergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$483.21 million and a P/E ratio of -24.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.21.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

