Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) vs. Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Critical Comparison

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Flux Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00 Flux Power 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.42%. Flux Power has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 161.31%. Given Flux Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Flux Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Flux Power $26.26 million 3.18 -$12.79 million ($1.01) -5.18

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flux Power.

Profitability

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Flux Power -57.24% -119.04% -59.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.0% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of Flux Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

