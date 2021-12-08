Jacob F. Filene Sells 2,000 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $28,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ULCC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.26. 435,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,378. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

