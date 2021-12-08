Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 320 ($4.24) target price on the stock.

J has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.04) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.92) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 290 ($3.85).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

