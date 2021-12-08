James Cameron Buys 9,478 Shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT) Stock

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT) insider James Cameron purchased 9,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.90 ($13,197.06).

James Cameron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, James Cameron bought 5,018 shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £5,519.80 ($7,319.72).

ORIT traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 107.10 ($1.42). 978,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,903. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 101.50 ($1.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 120.99 ($1.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £530.07 million and a P/E ratio of 28.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 108.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

