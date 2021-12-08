James F. Mccann Purchases 17,400 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AMRS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. 7,198,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363,035. Amyris, Inc. has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Amyris’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amyris by 90.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,717,000 after buying an additional 10,873,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amyris by 82.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,461,000 after buying an additional 7,827,670 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,300,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 945.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,981,000. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.