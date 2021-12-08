James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 2,866 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.12. The company had a trading volume of 92,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,113. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58. The company has a market cap of $176.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

