James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,334,000 after acquiring an additional 110,045 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,687,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 46,331 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,975. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.39. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $128.05 and a 12-month high of $133.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

