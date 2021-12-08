James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

PLD stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.14. 17,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,086. The company has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $159.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.14.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

