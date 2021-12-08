James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 517.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,536 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,641 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,690,000 after acquiring an additional 577,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $199.78. 12,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.90 and its 200-day moving average is $187.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $137.08 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,786 shares of company stock worth $8,710,841. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

