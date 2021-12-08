James Investment Research Inc. Buys 3,760 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.2% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock valued at $541,049,646. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Shares of FB traded up $7.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.69. 441,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,890,727. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $919.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

