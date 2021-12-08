James Investment Research Inc. Buys 53,987 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,987 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.70. 45,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.