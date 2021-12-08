James Investment Research Inc. Buys 7,060 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $177.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,123. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.27. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.