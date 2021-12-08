James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,969 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 14,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 52,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.82.

Shares of UNH traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $464.04. 42,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,461. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.57. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $466.00. The company has a market cap of $437.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

