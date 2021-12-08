James Investment Research Inc. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL traded up $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $193.76. 210,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,270,063. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.78.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.