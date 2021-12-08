James Investment Research Inc. Has $26.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,041 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after buying an additional 37,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 45,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.60. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

