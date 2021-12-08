James Investment Research Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCSH stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.30. The company had a trading volume of 27,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,634. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.