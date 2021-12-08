James Investment Research Inc. Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUB traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $107.36. 1,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,519. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.46. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.22 and a 1-year high of $108.26.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

