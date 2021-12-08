James Investment Research Inc. Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Danaher by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $315.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,003. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.80. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $225.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.