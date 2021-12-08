James Investment Research Inc. Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.90.

GNRC traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.83. 10,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,021. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $436.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.07 and a 52 week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

