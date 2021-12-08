James Investment Research Inc. Has $7.12 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.70. 40,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $230.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $146.91 and a 12 month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.