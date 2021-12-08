James Investment Research Inc. Has $7.87 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,482 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 641.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.52. 132,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,820,617. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

