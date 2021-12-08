James Investment Research Inc. Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.24. 19,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,296. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.80.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.