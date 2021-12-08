James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU remained flat at $$61.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,611. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

