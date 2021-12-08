James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison makes up about 1.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Avery Dennison worth $11,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $85,163,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,579,000 after acquiring an additional 368,810 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,153,000 after purchasing an additional 231,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,597,000 after buying an additional 222,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $214.50. 2,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,858. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $147.40 and a one year high of $229.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.78. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.08.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

