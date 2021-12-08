James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Celanese by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Celanese by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,662. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.00. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $115.42 and a twelve month high of $174.04. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

