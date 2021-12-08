James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 8,960 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

NYSE:GS traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $396.52. 47,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,334. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $398.45 and its 200-day moving average is $389.92. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.58 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

