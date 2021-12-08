James Investment Research Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 1.6% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $17,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 3.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,961,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML traded down $7.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $799.00. 8,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,092. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $796.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $769.97. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $449.12 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

