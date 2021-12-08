James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.7% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 86.8% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 80,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after buying an additional 37,431 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,958,672. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.08 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

